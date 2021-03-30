2 juveniles injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

According to police, the suspect was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in northwest Charlotte, Medic reports.

According to paramedics, the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Hovis Road. Medic said the two victims who were rushed to CMC are in stable condition.

According to police, the suspect was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting. Police have not released any details regarding the suspect, but believe the shooting was targeted.

Later in the evening, police responded to Marble Street after a 7-year-old girl was struck in the crossfire of another shooting.

Investigators now are saying the two cases are connected but have yet to provide details on how the two cases are linked. All three juveniles are in stable condition.

"I cannot tell you how disappointing it is to me that we have to continue to do this kind of reporting to you on a consistent basis in our community," CMPD Major Brian Foley said.

CMPD says they do have several leads on these cases but are still pleading with the public. Anyone with information should call CMPD and speak to a detective, or contact Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.

