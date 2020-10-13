x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Local News

Medic: 1 dead after accident involving motorcycle on I-85

It happened on I-85 Soutbound near the exit for Sugar Creek Road on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after an accident in east Charlotte involving a motorcylce, according to Mecklenburg EMS. 

Medic responded to an accident on Interstate 85 Southbound near the exit for Sugar Creek Road. The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed the accident involved a motorcycle.

Medic said one person was pronounced deceased at the scene. That person has not been identified at this time.

Details surrounding the accident are limited at this time. It's not known if anyone is facing any charges, or if there were any other injuries. 

People are advised to avoid the area if possible as first responders are on the scene. 

MORE NEWS ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Woman facing charges after shooting into occupied squad car in Cramerton

CMS board votes to rename Vance High School to Julius L Chambers High School

UNC Charlotte identifies COVID-19 cluster within men's basketball team