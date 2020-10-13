Medic: 1 dead after accident involving motorcycle on I-85

It happened on I-85 Soutbound near the exit for Sugar Creek Road on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after an accident in east Charlotte involving a motorcylce, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

Medic responded to an accident on Interstate 85 Southbound near the exit for Sugar Creek Road. The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed the accident involved a motorcycle.

Medic said one person was pronounced deceased at the scene. That person has not been identified at this time.

Details surrounding the accident are limited at this time. It's not known if anyone is facing any charges, or if there were any other injuries.

People are advised to avoid the area if possible as first responders are on the scene.

Traffic Alert: I85 southbound prior to Sugar Creek Rd. is closed due to an MVA involving a motorcycle. Use caution in the area, use an alternate route. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 13, 2020