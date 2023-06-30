Medic: Person dies after being crushed between truck and trailer

Details are limited at this time about the incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after being crushed in between a truck and a trailer, according to Medic. It happened Thursday night on Westinghouse Boulevard.

Details are limited at this time about the incident. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not provided any information about the investigation.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about what happened, if anyone else was injured, and if anyone is facing charges.

