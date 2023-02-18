Medic crew helps dog hit by car

After finding a dog on the side of the road after being hit, a medic crew did what they do best.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It looks like Mecklenburg EMS may have just earned a furry friend for life!

In a tweet released early Saturday afternoon, medic gave a shout out to two members of its crew that helped a dog that had been hit by a car.

Adamo and Venetia, two medic employees, found a male dog on the side of the road after he had been hit by a car.

Luckily, the "handsome boy" did not have an major injuries. The pictures show medic giving their new furry friend some oxygen. The crew contacted the dog's parents and he was off the vet.

Our crew of Adamo and Venetia found this handsome boy on the side of the road. He was hit by a car but fortunately did not have any life threatening injuries. His parents were contacted and they took him to the vet for further care. pic.twitter.com/BAhhFe3Cmw — Mecklenburg EMS (@MecklenburgEMS) February 18, 2023

