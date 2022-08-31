x
No injuries after school bus crash in south Charlotte, Medic says

Medic said 13 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No injuries were reported after a school bus crash in south Charlotte, according to Medic. It happened Wednesday afternoon on South Boulevard and Wisteria Drive, south of Archdale Drive, near Sleepy Poet Antique Mall.

Medic said 13 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. No further information about the crash has been made public.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for more information. 

