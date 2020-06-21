One person killed in north Charlotte shooting

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital where they have been pronounced deceased.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has been killed following a shooting Sunday morning in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Mona Drive.

Police report another victim arrived at CMC Main with a gunshot wound. This victim’s injuries are also considered serious. At this time, initial evidence indicates that this victim was also shot near Mona Drive and Statesville Avenue, but officers are still trying to confirm this information.

Police said this now a homicide investigation.