CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is facing life-threatening injuries following a shooting in south Charlotte Saturday afternoon, according to Medic.

Medic said it responded to reports of shots fired along Oak Meadow Court just before 1 p.m. The agency said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMPD about the nature of this incident but has not heard back yet.