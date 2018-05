MINT HILL, N.C. -- Medic is responding to a small aircraft accident in Mint Hill Sunday afternoon.

Medic responded to a call in the 9300 block of Morgan Glen Drive involving an "ultra-light" aircraft. Medic said paramedics were at the scene to treat minor injuries.

Officials did not say what caused the accident.

