Huntersville motorcycle officer injured in crash while part of Melania Trump’s motorcade

"Throughout this incident, there was no threat to the First Lady or any other personnel in the motorcade," Huntersville Police said in a tweet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcycle officer with the Huntersville Police Department is recovering after colliding with another vehicle during a motorcade procession for the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump.

Melania Trump was in Huntersville, North Carolina, for a campaign event for President Donald Trump Monday afternoon. The collision happened around 3:25 p.m. during the procession on Woodlawn Avenue near South Tryon Street in Charlotte.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

"Throughout this incident, there was no threat to the First Lady or any other personnel in the motorcade," Huntersville Police said in a tweet.

CMPD’s Major Crash Unit will be conducting the investigation.

The Huntersville Fire Department and Huntersville Police Department both tweeted out condolences, sending "prayers of healing" for the motor officer injured. His name has not been released at this time.

It's not known if the other driver involved is facing any charges or has any injuries related to the incident.