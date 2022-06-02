'He would do anything for the community' | Hundreds gather to remember fallen Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon

All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the local high school students wanting to become first responders.

MT HOLLY, N.C. — People in the Gaston County are keeping the memory alive of a fallen police officer.

Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon died in the line of duty back in Dec. 2020 after he was shot by a suspect during a break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash, just two days before his 26th birthday.

The Tyler Herndon Memorial Foundation and Just Jeepin' 4-A Cause continued to honor the officer's life on Sunday with an annual Jeep memorial ride.

More than 300 Jeeps took to the streets during the ride, all to pay tribute to Tyler Herndon and support all police officers. The ride started outside the police department and ended at a parking lot off Steele Creek and Shopton Roads, where a memorial service was held around Tyler Herndon's police car.

"He would do anything for the community," Mark Herndon, Tyler's father, said. "He would do anything for his friends... just a great, all around kid. For me, he was my kid. Even though he was 25, he was still my kid."

Photos showcased during the event highlighted chapters of Tyler Herndon's life. They spanned from his childhood to the night he was sworn in as a police officer.

All the Jeeps that took part in Sunday's event donated $5. All the proceeds will go toward the Tyler Herndon Memorial Foundation to support local high school students who want to become first responders.

Local businesses also sold raffle tickets to support the foundation.

