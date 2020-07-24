Sheriff's deputies arrested Christopher Calhoun, but said Steven Timmons is on the run.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Alamance County sheriff's deputies said two men posed as South Carolina law enforcement officers and threatened to arrest a man if he did not wire a large sum of money to an unknown account.

Deputies said one of the suspects, identified as Christopher Jason Calhoun, 45, of South Carolina, drove the victim to First Horizon Bank in Graham on Wednesday afternoon to try to get the money. Bank workers called the sheriff's office about possible fraud before the victim withdrew any cash.

Before that, investigators said Calhoun got the vehicle from a local car dealership under the pretense of a test drive. Officials said Calhoun's alleged accomplice, Steven Ray Timmons, 30, of South Carolina, was waiting for him at the dealership. Deputies said Timmons also called the victim from the dealership and claimed to be an officer.

Investigators said they recovered a pickup truck that the men drove to the dealership, but Timmons left on foot. Deputies said if you see him, don't approach him, just call 911. He could be armed with a handgun. He reportedly has tattoos covering both arms.

Calhoun was arrested and taken to Alamance County Detention Center. He was given a $175,000 bond.