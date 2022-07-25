Mercaptan odorant unintentionally released in Charlotte, again

This differs from the July 14 incident, during which Brad Panovich confirmed the odor was exaggerated by a weather event called an inversion.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A natural gas odor has been unintentionally released in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. It comes less than two weeks after a natural gas odor was reported across Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire confirmed Piedmont Natural Gas unintentionally released mercaptan on Tom Hunter Road Monday afternoon.

According to the University of Calgary, mercaptan is a foul-smelling gas that's added to natural gas. This is because natural gas is odorless. The smell of the additive mercaptan makes it easier to detect.

Charlotte Fire received several calls referencing a natural gas or chemical odor Monday from locations in the Hidden Valley and University City areas.

MERCAPTAN ODOR UPDATE: With current normal weather patterns, the odor should dissipate. If you believe you smell a natural gas odor or have a medical or life-threatening emergency, we encourage you to call emergency services by dialing 9-1-1. CFD will update w/relevant info. https://t.co/nBPS9ZCv1W — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 25, 2022

In the current weather conditions, the odor is expected to dissipate quickly.

This differs from the July 14 incident, during which WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich confirmed the odor was exaggerated by a weather event called an inversion. This is when a layer of warm, dense air traps everything underneath it, including pollution, smoke, fog, and smell.

Mercaptan does not pose a danger to the community or require evacuation, according to Piedmont Natural Gas, though multiple buildings in Uptown Charlotte were evacuated on July 14 due to the odor.