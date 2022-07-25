Mercaptan odorant unintentionally released in Charlotte, again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A natural gas odor has been unintentionally released in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. It comes less than two weeks after a natural gas odor was reported across Charlotte.
Charlotte Fire confirmed Piedmont Natural Gas unintentionally released mercaptan on Tom Hunter Road Monday afternoon.
According to the University of Calgary, mercaptan is a foul-smelling gas that's added to natural gas. This is because natural gas is odorless. The smell of the additive mercaptan makes it easier to detect.
Charlotte Fire received several calls referencing a natural gas or chemical odor Monday from locations in the Hidden Valley and University City areas.
In the current weather conditions, the odor is expected to dissipate quickly.
This differs from the July 14 incident, during which WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich confirmed the odor was exaggerated by a weather event called an inversion. This is when a layer of warm, dense air traps everything underneath it, including pollution, smoke, fog, and smell.
Mercaptan does not pose a danger to the community or require evacuation, according to Piedmont Natural Gas, though multiple buildings in Uptown Charlotte were evacuated on July 14 due to the odor.
Anyone who believes they smell a natural gas odor or who has a medical emergency is urged to call 911.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: VERIFY | Answering your questions about the natural gas odor reported in Charlotte
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Natural gas odor caused by destroyed mercaptan tank. Here's what it means