After metal balls slingshot through car windows while people are driving, law enforcement steps in

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — There's an overwhelming concern for safety on the road, but not in the way you'd think. It's been a perplexing topic for some in Stanly County and even law enforcement.

“I didn’t think people would be that crazy anywhere," resident Ken Hathcock said.

“I mean he’s lucky he didn’t kill somebody," Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco said.

This photo shows the aftermath and was sent to WCNC Charlotte. Someone said they were driving to work and the next thing they knew, a metal ball flew through their window while they were driving.

“It came through her window and struck her," Crisco said.

Crisco said originally it only was just one report filed, but in the last few days after it hit social media, more people have come forward. Over two dozen people told WCNC Charlotte it happened to them.

"The guy shines a spotlight in his eyes late at night when he comes through there, shot her car with a screenshot and some steel ball bearings and broke the windows out," Hathcock said.

Crisco said it's been hard to prove anything because there was no physical proof of the person actually committing the act. But now he said there's enough evidence.

"We’ve been able to get misdemeanor warrants for an individual that lives on Austin Road, and we have executed a search warrant on the house," Crisco said.

The department named Dennis Park as the suspect. WCNC Charlotte called Park's house. A woman answered the phone and said ever since Park petitioned to change the speed limit on Austin Road, people have threatened him. She also said Park did not do this.