CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck in the face by a piece of metal debris on 485.

NC Highway Patrol said a piece of metal debris was somehow sent into motion and came through the passenger side window of a vehicle driving down 485.

The incident occurred on 485 near the Steele Creek Road exit.

Police are still investigating what could have caused the piece of metal to be sent in motion.

