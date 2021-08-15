'We have a lot to grieve' | Metro Atlanta man heartbroken after another deadly earthquake strikes Haiti

Even though he's physically here in metro Atlanta, Saurel Quettan's heart and soul is in Haiti with his cousins.

ATLANTA — The U.S. Coast Guard is in Haiti helping with relief efforts after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Saturday morning.

Crews are transporting medical personnel and supplies closer to the earthquake's epicenter and evacuating injured people to hospitals in Port Au Prince.

The death toll in Haiti continues to rise with the Associated Press reporting that 1,297 people have died as of Sunday evening.

In metro Atlanta, people with family and friends are heartbroken. Even though he's physically here in metro Atlanta, Saurel Quettan's heart and soul is in Haiti.

"I have dear first cousins [there]," Quettan said.

His thoughts are with those he loves.

"We have a lot to grieve," he said. "I have people with family members who are missing."

He said there are people he knows who have lost everything they own, things they've worked their whole lives for and now, they're numb after yet another deadly earthquake hits the country.

"Numb because that's a way to survive and get through it because it's back to back to back," Quettan said.

In 2010, a deadly earthquake hit Haiti as well. In the country at that time was Emory University Goizueta Business School Professor Ken Keen.

"Our principal purpose was really logistical support, opening the air field in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake which was critical," he said.

Keen was the U.S. ambassador at the time.

"The shaking was so violent that we stumbled off the back porch of his residence and almost had to get down on our knees because the Earth was shaking so bad," Keen said.

Keen shortly after that become the commander of a U.S. military joint task force to help Haiti.

"Our principal purpose was really logistical support, opening the air field in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake which was critical," he said.

Quettan said right now, "Grieve with us and yet stand with us."

The Haitian community is coping, but trying to find immediate help. He believes it's also important to think about the future, and giving to those who can help do that.