1. Mexico to up security at border after migrants try to cross
Mexico pledged to shore up security near its border with the United States and local authorities said that 39 migrants were arrested after a peaceful march devolved into chaos when U.S. agents fired tear gas into Mexico to stop some migrants who tried to breach the border.
2. Search for Hania: FBI releases photos of shoes Hania was believed to be wearing
The FBI released photos of the shoes they believe 13-year-old Hania Aguilar was wearing when she went missing. Hania has been missing from Lumberton, N.C. for over two weeks.
3. UNC fires head football coach Larry Fedora
UNC head football coach Larry Fedora has been fired according to a statement from the university. Fedora, who compiled a 45-43 record in Chapel Hill had been embattled after posting two straight losing seasons.
4. Rock Hill church selling Christmas trees to benefit those in need
The Garden Sanctuary Church in Rock Hill is hoping to give underprivileged families a Christmas miracle. Pastor Patrick Conley and his wife, Heather, are spearheading the “Buy A Tree. Change A Life” Initiative -- a fundraiser for less fortunate families through the sale of Christmas trees. Leaders said not one penny goes to the church. Instead, all proceeds go toward helping families across the globe as well as Rock Hill.
5. Researcher: Alzheimer's vaccine could cut dementia in half, human trials may be next
An experimental vaccine that could hold off Alzheimer's disease showed promising results in animal testing, according to researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.