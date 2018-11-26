Mexico pledged to shore up security near its border with the United States and local authorities said that 39 migrants were arrested after a peaceful march devolved into chaos when U.S. agents fired tear gas into Mexico to stop some migrants who tried to breach the border.

The FBI released photos of the shoes they believe 13-year-old Hania Aguilar was wearing when she went missing. Hania has been missing from Lumberton, N.C. for over two weeks.

UNC head football coach Larry Fedora has been fired according to a statement from the university. Fedora, who compiled a 45-43 record in Chapel Hill had been embattled after posting two straight losing seasons.

The Garden Sanctuary Church in Rock Hill is hoping to give underprivileged families a Christmas miracle. Pastor Patrick Conley and his wife, Heather, are spearheading the “Buy A Tree. Change A Life” Initiative -- a fundraiser for less fortunate families through the sale of Christmas trees. Leaders said not one penny goes to the church. Instead, all proceeds go toward helping families across the globe as well as Rock Hill.

An experimental vaccine that could hold off Alzheimer's disease showed promising results in animal testing, according to researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

© 2018 WCNC