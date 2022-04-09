Hundreds ride motorcycles in memory of fallen CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin

Goodwin would have turned 34 in April 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends along with hundreds more from the community gathered in Charlotte today to honor the life of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Mia Goodwin.

Goodwin was 33 years old when she was killed after a truck on I-85 hit her right before Christmas last year. She was the first female CMPD officer to be killed in the line of duty. This month, she would have turned 34.

Hundreds of motorcycles lined up hours ahead of a benefit ride for Mia Goodwin.

“It was just something I felt passionate about to come out and support her family," said Jayme Allen a rider from Fort Mill, South Carolina.

On and off-duty CMPD officers, Mecklenburg County Sherriff’s deputies, and Charlotte firefighters came out to ride, along with others from all over the state. It was all to honor her legacy, where she patrolled in the North Charlotte-University area.

“I believe she worked for me out on one of my projects and doing off-duty work during highway lane closures," said Rod Whitcher, a motorcyclist from the Charlotte area.

Before the riders took off, a poem was read in her honor by the event organizer Crystal Ashe.

“She was one drop in a sea of blue that spans the farthest corners of the earth, she was one of the thousands who walked the thin blue line knowing there may be a day she didn’t go home to her loved ones," she said.

Goodwin’s father thanked the community for honoring his daughter’s memory.

“I thank you for taking time out of your schedules to show support for my baby," said Antonio Figueroa, "a mother of three, my daughter. On behalf of the Figueroa family, the Goodwin family, my three grandchildren we love you and we thank you so very much."