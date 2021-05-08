'It is painful, it is messy, and it's very complicated' | Memorial service held for couple killed in Boone standoff

Michelle and George Ligon were found dead inside their home after the standoff. The suspect, their son, also died at the scene.

BOONE, N.C. — As the community of Boone struggles to heal, the heartfelt goodbyes continue for the victims shot and killed in late April after a 13-hour standoff.

A memorial service was held Saturday for Michelle and George Ligon. The two were found dead inside their home after the standoff. The suspect, their son, also died at the scene.

Two deputies involved, Watauga County K-9 Deputy Logan Fox and Sgt. Chris Ward, were laid to rest on Thursday.

The service Saturday took place at Boone United Methodist Church.

"It is painful, it is messy, and it's very complicated," Pastor Kathy Beach of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church said. Beach is the pastor of the church where George Ligon attended.

Among the flowers and crosses at the church was a tribute to Michelle and George Ligon.

"George and Michelle were quiet givers, with George's smile and Michelle's infectious laugh," Beach said.

Those who knew them said Michelle loved to craft and George loved to play jokes. But even greater than that was their love for one another.

"They complemented each other so well and each one was so good to and for the other," Beach said.

In late April, the couple was tragically shot and killed inside their home by their son, Issac Barnes.

"George and Michelle welcomed Isaac home when it was clear he was struggling with mental illness, they loved him and tried to get him the help he needed," Beach said.

On this dark day, there's pain and loss. But the messages and memories of Michelle and George will live on for those who knew and loved them.

"May we take courage and may we quietly work together to help our community," Beach said.