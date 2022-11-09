Microsoft investing $1 billion for Catawba County tech facilities

Four datacenters will be built in Catawba County over the next 10 years and create at least 50 new jobs.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A $1 billion investment from Microsoft will bring dozens of jobs to three cities in Catawba County.

During a joint meeting featuring leaders from Catawba County, Conover, Hickory, and Maiden, plans to bring Microsoft technology facilities to the area were announced. Microsoft officials announced they would be investing $1 billion for the project.

The four data centers will be built in Conover, Hickory, and Maiden over the next 10 years.

In Conover, the site will be built on 219 acres north of Conover on NC Hwy 16. This datacenter will include a NC Data Campus site.

Two locations will be built in Hickory. One of these will be located will be built on 160 acres west of US 321 adjacent to Hickory Lincolnton Hwy. The other Hickory center will be built near Tate Blvd.

In Maiden, a 292-acre site will be built north of W. Maiden Road and west of Zeb Haynes Road.

Over the course of 10 years, Catawba County will receive $1 billion and each municipality will receive $332 million, along with an extra $33 million for Hickory for its extra site. This money will come from investment grants from Microsoft approved by county leaders.

Additionally, incentive grants will be awarded over the 10 years upon proof of performance requirements by the county and municipalities.