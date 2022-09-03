South Carolina man prepares to fly to Poland to help refugees

Scott Andes says he wants to do everything he can to help those fleeing their homes in Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — As millions flee Ukraine after the Russian invasion, one Midlands man is offering his time and services to help those who've left everything behind in search of safety. That man is Scott Andes from West Columbia.

At 4:25 p.m. on Friday, March 11, Scott Andes will fly out to Krakow, Poland.

As Europe faces it’s biggest refugee crisis since World War ll, officials scramble to find supplies and shelter for refugees. That influx of people is expected to grow by the millions, especially in Poland.

“The humanitarian crisis is just going to mushroom,” Andes said. "The problem right now is Krakow is filling up.”

Andes, a parishioner at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia, is preparing to help provide food, medical supplies and housing for refugees.

"We’re starting to put together suitcases and supplies," Andes said, just two days before flying out." He says what's needed most is “military grade medical supplies, gauze, quick clotting material, trauma kits.”

On the ground in Ukraine, Pastor Andrei Babii says his church is seeing dozens upon dozens of refugees every night. “What I see as a pastor is people suffering,” Babii said.

“Our job is to provide them with some hot food, and they can spend one night, and then go in the morning,” Babii said. "The church I am pastoring is helping 60-80 refugees a night.”

The heartbreak and loss is the reason Andes is traveling nearly 5,000 miles to help. “If we can help them, if we can serve them," Andes said.