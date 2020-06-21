Protest over Rayshard Brooks killing held in Midtown Charlotte

Rayshard Brooks was killed on June 12 in an Alanta Wendy's parking lot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A handful of protesters gathered at Charlottetowne Avenue by the Wendy's in response to the Atlanta police killing of Rayshard Brooks.

It was hosted by the group Justice for Police Brutality.

Two officers have been charged in connection to Brooks' death.

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired his service weapon at Brooks, will be charged with felony murder, among other charges. He'll face up to life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.