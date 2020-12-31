Chief: Body cam video to be released Thursday in deadly Minneapolis police shooting

The gunfire exchange happened after officers pulled over a felony suspect near 36th & Cedar.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said a man has died following an exchange of gunfire between police and a felony suspect during a traffic stop on Wednesday evening.

MPD spokesperson John Elder told reporters that officers conducted the traffic stop around 6:15 p.m. near a gas station at 36th Street and Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis. Elder said gunshots were exchanged during the stop and the suspect was struck and killed.

Police said an adult female passenger at the scene was not injured, and no officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

In a press conference Wednesday night, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said that investigators believe the suspect fired first at MPD officers, and that investigators found a gun on the suspect.

Arradondo said he will release the body camera video of the shooting on Thursday.

He added that his department will act if demonstrations turn into civil unrest. "We want to do everything we can to protect everyone's first amendment rights to freely assemble, but I say again, we cannot allow for destructive, criminal behavior. Our city has gone through too much."

Arradondo stressed that the scene needs to be preserved "so that the facts can continue to come out."



Arradondo went on to state he is in close contact with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as the situation evolves.

Frey released a statement earlier Wednesday night saying: "Events of this past year have marked some of the darkest days in our city. We know a life has been cut short and that trust between communities of color and law enforcement is fragile. Rebuilding that trust will depend on complete transparency. I am working closely with Chief Arradondo to gather all the facts surrounding what happened tonight and will be relaying that information, in coordination with State partners, to (the) community as quickly as possible. We must all be committed to getting the facts, pursuing justice, and keeping the peace."

HAPPENING NOW: @MinneapolisPD are investigating an officer involved shooting at the intersection of 36th and Cedar in south Minneapolis. The suspect is dead. Working to confirm more details. The latest, on @kare11 News at 10. pic.twitter.com/zlxVD9u2JQ — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) December 31, 2020

Police did not release an exact number of officers involved. Identities of the officers and the man killed were not released.

Elder said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and forensic teams are the scene to investigate. A medical examiner will release more details on the man's identity and cause of death.

A crowd of hundreds formed at the scene as news of the shooting spread. Crews on scene report a State Patrol helicopter flying over the scene late Wednesday night.

This was the scene at the corner of 38th & Cedar in South Mpls, just before Midnight. A crowd numbering in the hundreds had gathered at the intersection after a man died in an exchange of gunfire with police after a felony traffic stop at a nearby Holiday Gas Station. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/Je63Pe4CBB — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) December 31, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 for updates.