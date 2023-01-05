Mint Hill enters partnership with Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity's critical home repair program focuses on fixing severe health and safety issues in homes.

MINT HILL, N.C. — Residents in need of severe house repairs could soon get assistance from Habitat for Humanity, thanks to a partnership with the town of Mint Hill.

On Thursday, Mint Hill officials announced that the town was establishing a partnership with Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity (GMHFH). The partnership establishes $25,000 to be allocated for limited-income Mint Hill residents to receive help from GMHFH Critical Home Repair Program.

The program focuses on fixing crucial health and safety issues in homes, such as lack of heat, electrical hazards, plumbing issues, and accessibility modifications.

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to partner with the Town of Mint Hill to provide services that help make homes safer, drier, and warmer, along with accessibility modifications that allow seniors the opportunity to age in place”, said Natisha Rivera-Patrick, GMHFH President & CEO.

In order to qualify for the program, Mint Hill residents must meet income guidelines, own a home, and be current on all taxes and payments. Funds are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To apply, Mint Hill residents can visit here, or pick up an application at GMHFH's location on East John Street in Matthews.

