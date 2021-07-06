Mint Hill Police investigating after man found dead

Police said they received reports of a disturbance with weapons involved. Three people were taken to the police department to be interviewed, police confirm.

MINT HILL, N.C. — The Mint Hill Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead early Tuesday morning.

According to police, their officers arrived just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning to an apartment complex on Stoney Trace Drive.

Police said they received reports of a disturbance with weapons involved. Three people were taken to the police department to be interviewed, police confirm.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Mint Hill Police Department at 704 545-1085.

