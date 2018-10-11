MINT HILL, N.C. — Modesty Monaesia Shelton, a 16-year-old student at Rocky River High School, died when the car she was driving collided with an SUV on Lawyer Road.

This is not the first time someone has lost their life along that road.

Mint Hill Police are still investigating what caused the deadly accident this morning, which happened around 6:50 a.m.

Investigators say speed appears to have been a factor, and slick wet roads may have also contributed to the crash.

People who live along this stretch say they’ve seen multiple wrecks on this road where a very sharp curve could also be to blame.

“I’ve been a resident here since 2002 and there’s been several people that’s runoff Lawyers Road here in this curve," one woman said. "There’s been multiple deaths over the course of that time.”

