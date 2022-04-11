Wingate police searching for missing 1-year-old

According to police, 22-year-old Jhamira Bennett abducted her 1-year-old daughter Miliani Jade Rorie.

WINGATE, N.C. — The Wingate Police Department is searching for a missing 1-year-old.

According to police, 22-year-old Jhamira Bennett abducted her 1-year-old daughter, Miliani Jade Rorie, somewhere on Glencroft Drive Sunday. Police say Bennett does not have any parental rights.

Miliani was last seen wearing turquoise pants, grey shirt, gold shoes and beads in her hair. Police said The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was contacted to enter Miliani into the AMBER Alert system, but that request was denied. Jhamira has an outstanding warrant for abduction of a child.

the child is 17 years or younger

the child is believed to have been abducted

the child was not taken by a parent (unless the child is in danger)

the child is not believed to be a runaway or voluntarily missing

the abduction was reported to and investigated by a law enforcement agency.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jhamira Bennett or Miliani Rorie please contact the Wingate Police Department (704-233-1697).

