Missing 10-year-old boy found safe, returned to family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a missing 10-year-old boy named Levi Carpenter has been located and is now safely back with his family.

Carpenter was last seen in the area of 1300 West Sugar Creek Road around noon Sunday and was on foot. He is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has a brown and black high-top haircut and brown eyes. Loved ones told police he was last seen wearing a gray and black pinstriped shirt with black sweat shorts and black Jordan shoes.