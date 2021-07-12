Missing 15-year-old last seen Sunday in Fort Mill

According to police, Naylin Bullard was last seen Sunday, July 11 at around 8 p.m. in the Waterside neighborhood.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Police said she left wearing a Green Bay Packers t-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the missing teen is asked to contact the Rock Hill Police Department.

Please help us locate this Missing juvenile. Naylin Bullard 15yo. She was last seen Sunday, July 11 at 8 PM in the... Posted by Fort Mill Police Department on Monday, July 12, 2021

