Missing 15-year-old last seen Sunday in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old.
According to police, Naylin Bullard was last seen Sunday, July 11 at around 8 p.m. in the Waterside neighborhood.
Police said she left wearing a Green Bay Packers t-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding the missing teen is asked to contact the Rock Hill Police Department.
