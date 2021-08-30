Missing 18-month-old girl found safe in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A missing 18-month-old girl in Huntersville has been located safely.
The Huntersville Police Department searched for the girl Monday after she is believed to have walked out of her apartment near the intersection of Northcross Drive and Sam Furr Road. This area is just west of Interstate 77.
Officers used a helicopter and drone to help search for the missing child.
Now that the child has been safely located, we have removed the photo of the child from this article, per our WCNC Charlotte policy regarding photos of the missing.