Missing 18-month-old girl found safe in Huntersville

The girl was safely located after she is believed to have walked out of her apartment.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A missing 18-month-old girl in Huntersville has been located safely.

The Huntersville Police Department searched for the girl Monday after she is believed to have walked out of her apartment near the intersection of Northcross Drive and Sam Furr Road. This area is just west of Interstate 77.

***UPDATE*** SHE’S BEEN FOUND! — Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) August 30, 2021

Officers used a helicopter and drone to help search for the missing child.