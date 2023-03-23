Missing 19-year-old found safe, CMPD says

CMPD's Missing Person Unit said Cody Carpenter was found safe within an hour that he was reported missing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a missing 19-year-old was found safe on Thursday.

Cody Carpenter was reported to be found safe by CMPD on Thursday around 9 p.m., less than an hour after police issued an alert about him missing.

