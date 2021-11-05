Missing 2-year-old from Albemarle found safe

Police said the missing 2-year-old has been located and is safe.

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The Albemarle Police department has located a missing 2-year-old.

Police thanked the community for their help on their Facebook page.

