Local News

Missing 2-year-old from Albemarle found safe

Police said the missing 2-year-old has been located and is safe.

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The Albemarle Police department has located a missing 2-year-old. 

Police thanked the community for their help on their Facebook page. 

