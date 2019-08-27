WAXHAW, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for help looking for a missing 20-year-old last seen Saturday, August 24.

Joseph John Bulone was last seen walking away from his home in the 4700 block of Sandtyn Drive, Waxhaw on Saturday around 1:18 p.m. He was seen wearing a gray shirt, white shorts, gray shoes and carrying a backpack.

He is described as being approximately 5'5" and is believed to weigh 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say he left with no phone, no money and was possibly spotted near Ennis and Providence Road.

Bulone suffers from depression issues and his family is extremely concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who sees Bulone or has any information is asked to call 911 or call Union County Communications at 704-289-1591.

