CMPD confirmed William Tyler Wood, 38, has been reported missing. Family members said Wood has been missing since Nov. 28.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friends and family are asking for the public's help searching for a man that went missing in November.

Family members said Wood was last wearing a black coat and toboggan and had a white bedspread wrapped around his shoulders, walking near Fairview Road and Colony Road in Charlotte.