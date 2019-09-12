CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have located a missing 74-year-old man who is suffering from dementia.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Clifton Reginal Stowe was last seen at his home in the 3500 block of Dublin Road around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
OTHER STORIES ON WCNC
- 5 dead in eruption of New Zealand island volcano
- Trump-Russia probe valid despite flaws, watchdog report expected to say Monday
- Judiciary hearing Monday sets stage for Trump impeachment charges
- These twins served our country during WWII. They just turned 100 years old!