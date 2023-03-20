Missing 85-year-old woman last seen near Mecklenburg, Union county line

Rita Bauer Alejandro was seen driving on Rea Road in south Charlotte Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of a missing 85-year-old woman in south Charlotte is concerned for her safety because of cognitive issues, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced Monday afternoon.

Rita Bauer Alejandro was last seen around 7 a.m. driving on Rea Road in south Charlotte Monday near the county line between Mecklenburg and Union counties. The location is the dividing line between Charlotte and Waxhaw.

The woman is believed to have been driving a gold 2019 Cadillac SRZ with North Carolina license plate 7143BP.

Anyone with information on Alejandro's location is asked to call 911 immediately.

