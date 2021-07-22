Crews searching for missing boater on Lake Wylie

Emergency crews are searching Lake Wylie for a missing boater who disappeared Wednesday evening.

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Emergency crews are currently searching Lake Wylie for a 72-year-old boater who reportedly went missing Wednesday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police received reports of a missing boater around 6:30 p.m. Detectives were called to the scene to assist with the search and the Charlotte Fire Department was also called to help with the effort. Firefighters are using sonar operations to search beneath the lake surface.

Officials at the scene said Thursday afternoon the boater was still missing and their search efforts were continuing. Charlotte firefighters were using a drone to fly over the lake and shoreline for any signs of the boater.

