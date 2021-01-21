Deputies: Missing Cabarrus man may be in danger

Davis left his home back on Jan. 13 near N.C. Hwy 73 East and Irish Potato Road in Concord, North Carolina, deputies report.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing adult who may be in danger.

According to deputies, 43-year-old Michael Davis was reported missing by his family on Tuesday after they became concerned.

Davis left his home back on Jan. 13 near N.C. Hwy 73 East and Irish Potato Road in Concord, North Carolina, deputies report.

Davis is a white male who is 6'3" tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored sweat pants.

Mr. Davis is driving a white in color 2005 Acura MDX displaying N.C. Registration ORY-3560. The last location data we have on his cellular phone was on Tuesday at 8:50 a.m., in Granville County, N.C. near the Virginia State line.

Davis has been found before sitting on the side of the road and sitting in store parking lots. Due to his medical condition, he is considered endangered.