Detectives asking for public's help to find missing 71-year-old Charlotte man

Authorities say the man was last seen on Tuesday in the afternoon hours around the 1700 block of LaSalle Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

CMPD says Salahuddin Muhammad was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 leaving his home in the 1700 block of LaSalle Street.

Missing Person Investigation in the Metro Division https://t.co/lC2bR3pkHW — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 12, 2022

He was reportedly wearing a blue knit hat, blue hooding, dark brown pants and dark brown shoes.

Anyone with information on Muhammad's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts