Detectives asking for public's help to find missing 71-year-old Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.
CMPD says Salahuddin Muhammad was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 leaving his home in the 1700 block of LaSalle Street.
He was reportedly wearing a blue knit hat, blue hooding, dark brown pants and dark brown shoes.
Anyone with information on Muhammad's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
