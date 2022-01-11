x
Detectives asking for public's help to find missing 71-year-old Charlotte man

Authorities say the man was last seen on Tuesday in the afternoon hours around the 1700 block of LaSalle Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for the public's help to find a missing man. 

CMPD says Salahuddin Muhammad was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 leaving his home in the 1700 block of LaSalle Street. 

He was reportedly wearing a blue knit hat, blue hooding, dark brown pants and dark brown shoes.

Anyone with information on Muhammad's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

