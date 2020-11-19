70-year-old man reported missing in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 70-year-old man who has been missing from south Charlotte since Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Emanuel Ealy was last seen walking in the area of SouthPark Mall wearing a blue and silver jacket. Ealy is believed to be suffering from cognitive issues and his family is concerned about his well-being.
Ealy stands about six feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has short gray and black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Emanuel Ealy's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Callers may also contact CMPD Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.