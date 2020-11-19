70-year-old man reported missing in south Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Emanuel Early has cognitive issues and was last seen Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 70-year-old man who has been missing from south Charlotte since Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Emanuel Ealy was last seen walking in the area of SouthPark Mall wearing a blue and silver jacket. Ealy is believed to be suffering from cognitive issues and his family is concerned about his well-being.

Ealy stands about six feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has short gray and black hair and brown eyes.