CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert had been issued for a missing man, David Gary, who was believed to be endangered, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. Two hours later, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Gary had been found and would be reunited with family.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was conducting an investigation into his disappearance. Gary suffers from dementia, and CMPD said his family was concerned about his well-being.

Gary left his home around 1:30 p.m. on July 27 and was seen driving a 2018 Burgundy Subaru Crosstrek displaying NC Tag: FEH-5458, according to CMPD.

He has gray balding hair and brown eyes. Gary is 80 years old and five feet, seven inches tall. He weighs 170 pounds.

Gary was last seen in Charlotte at 1317 E. 35th St. Apartment A. .