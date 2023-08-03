17-year-old Charlotte girl was last seen in June, police say

Alaiyja English was last seen leaving her home in Steele Creek on June 27, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in Charlotte are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home in Steele Creek in late June.

Alaiyja English was last seen on June 27 leaving her family's home on Skymaster Court, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Skymaster Court is just off Sledge Road and Steele Creek Road in southwest Charlotte.

Investigators say English hasn't had any contact with her family and they're concerned about her welfare. The teen was last seen wearing an all-orange outfit.

Alaiyja English is approximately 5-foot-2 and weighs around 100 pounds. She has a thin build and long black hair.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Alaiyja English is asked to call 911 immediately. Witnesses may also call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is one of several missing persons cases CMPD is investigating, including the disappearance of 39-year-old Allisha Watts. The Moore County woman was last seen leaving her boyfriend's house in University City on July 16. She was reported missing by family members three days later, one day after her boyfriend was found unresponsive in her SUV in Anson County.