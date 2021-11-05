CMPD looking for missing 14-year-old

Police said 14-year-old Nataly Rodriguez left her family's home in northwest Charlotte on Sept. 27 and never came back.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since late September.

CMPD said 14-year-old Nataly Rodriguez was last seen leaving a home on Merrily Lane, near the intersection of Mount Holly Road and Morningside Road in northwest Charlotte on Sept. 27. Investigators said Rodriguez left in a gray vehicle and did not come back home.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

Any person with information about the whereabouts of Nataly Rodriguez is asked to call 911 immediately. Witnesses may also call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

