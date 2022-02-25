Missing Charlotte woman said she was picking up a relative at the airport, but never made it there

CMPD said Sadler was recently diagnosed with early-onset dementia and has also been suffering from memory issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 53-year-old woman, Chiwon Monique Sadler.

Sadler was last known to be en route to Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday afternoon. She was heading there to pick up a relative, but never made it to the airport. Sadler drives a 2017 red Ford Fusion with a paper NC dealer tag on the left side of the rear window.

CMPD said Sadler was recently diagnosed with early-onset dementia and has also been suffering from memory issues. Police said a Silver Alert is being requested, and her family is concerned about her wellbeing.

She was last known to be wearing a brown and black checkered dress with black tights and black shoes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds, and has red dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about Sadler's location is urged to call 911.

