x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing Charlotte woman said she was picking up a relative at the airport, but never made it there

CMPD said Sadler was recently diagnosed with early-onset dementia and has also been suffering from memory issues
Credit: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 53-year-old woman, Chiwon Monique Sadler.

Sadler was last known to be en route to Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday afternoon. She was heading there to pick up a relative, but never made it to the airport. Sadler drives a 2017 red Ford Fusion with a paper NC dealer tag on the left side of the rear window. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

CMPD said Sadler was recently diagnosed with early-onset dementia and has also been suffering from memory issues. Police said a Silver Alert is being requested, and her family is concerned about her wellbeing. 

She was last known to be wearing a brown and black checkered dress with black tights and black shoes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds, and has red dreadlocks. 

Anyone with information about Sadler's location is urged to call 911. 

ALSO ON WCNC: 'Healthcare owns North Carolina, and Wall Street owns healthcare' | NC treasurer fights hospital costs

ALSO ON WCNC: Charlotte police say its Crime Gun Suppression Team has helped reduce violent crime  

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.   
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter   

In Other News

SC ER visits for COVID-19, COVID-like symptoms cost Medicaid more than $60M