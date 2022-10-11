Teen found safe after going missing Tuesday, Chester County deputies say

Deputies said the 16-year-old student walked away from the Chester County School District’s Alternative School Tuesday morning.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said a female student who reportedly walked away from the Chester County School District’s Alternative School Tuesday morning has been found safe.

Deputies said the 16-year-old arrived at the school around 9:37 a.m. She was last seen walking out around 9:44 a.m.

The sheriff's office said she was found safe in a statement sent just before 1:40 p.m.

