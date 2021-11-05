x
Missing Chester County woman not seen since Tuesday

She was reported missing on Dec. 9, but was last seen Dec. 7.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 51-year-old woman. Esther Elizabeth Cornwell suffers from mental health issues and does not have her medication, according to the sheriff's office.

She was last seen on Dec. 7 and was reported missing on Dec. 9. 

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 803-385-5433.

