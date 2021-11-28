x
Authorities in Spencer searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 immediately.
Credit: Spencer Fire Department
Tashawn Bostic

SPENCER, N.C. — The Spencer Fire Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy. 

The department says Tashawn Bostic was last seen running from his residence around 6:30 p.m. with a laceration to his right forearm with red bandaging. He is reportedly wearing a gray shirt with gray pants. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 immediately. 

