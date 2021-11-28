Authorities in Spencer searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 immediately.

SPENCER, N.C. — The Spencer Fire Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

The department says Tashawn Bostic was last seen running from his residence around 6:30 p.m. with a laceration to his right forearm with red bandaging. He is reportedly wearing a gray shirt with gray pants.

