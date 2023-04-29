CMPD searching for elderly man who left hotel

He was last seen Friday night with a dog not on a leash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking the public to keep an eye out for an elderly man who went missing Friday night.

80-year-old Norman Boyd was last seen leaving an extended-stay hotel around 10:30 p.m. He was wearing a brown cap, brown jacket, and jeans. He was also accompanied by a dog, identified as a brown Collie Shepherd mix off of a leash.

Boyd lives with a cognitive impairment, and his family is concerned about his safety.

If spotted, call 9-1-1 immediately.

