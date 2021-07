Henry Peterson lives with a cognitive impairment along with other medical issues.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police need your help finding an elderly man who went missing Monday night.

72-year-old Henry Peterson was last seen at 7 p.m. on July 12 along Remington Street, near McDonald Street. He was seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, beige pants, white shoes, and a brown hat.

CMPD reports he lives with a cognitive impairment, along with other medical issues.