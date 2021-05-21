Have you seen him? Elderly man reported missing in south Charlotte

Family members say 80-year-old Russel Frazier left the house to buy lottery tickets and never came back.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help finding an elderly man who was reported missing in south Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 80-year-old Russel Frazier was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday in the area of Village Brook Drive, near Sharon Road West. Frazier told his daughter he was leaving the house to buy lottery tickets and never came back.

Frazier is described as a Black male, approximately 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 pounds. He is balding and wears glasses. His family reported he was last seen wearing jeans, a gray camo long-sleeve shirt and a black hat. He also had on a watch and white sneakers.