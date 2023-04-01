Police searching for missing elderly woman in Charlotte

Police ask anyone who knows where she is to call 9-1-1 immediately.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a woman they say wasn't at her home when they tried checking in on her Saturday afternoon.

Officers said they went to check in on 76-year-old Sharon Moyer along Ivystone Court around 1 p.m., but she was not found at her home. Her family is worried for her safety as she may be living with undiagnosed medical or cognitive issues.

She is likely driving her white 2019 Nissan Rogue, with North Carolina license plate RBZ-6778. She stands around 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes. It is not known what kind of clothing she is wearing.

Anyone who sees Moyer or her car should call 9-1-1 immediately.

